THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation has launched a ‘Re-turn’ scheme for the welfare of expatriates and a ‘Startup’ scheme for OBC professionals and religious minorities.

Under the Re-turn scheme, beneficiaries can avail a maximum loan of up to Rs 20 lakh with six to seven per cent interest to start a business venture. Applicants should be in the 18 to 65 age group and have permanently returned from abroad. Norka Roots will provide a maximum of Rs 3 lakh as subsidy and charge only three per cent interest in the first four years of repayment.