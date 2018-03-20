KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday summoned suspended Director General of Police Jacob Thomas to appear before it on April 2.



This comes after Thomas, in a letter earlier this month to the Central Vigilance Commission with a copy marked to the Chief Justice, raised allegations against two judges of the Kerala High Court, saying he was being targeted by the court.



Thomas was suspended from service in December last year for violation of All India Service Rules after it surfaced that he spoke about the breakdown of law and order situation in the state and the manner in which cyclone Ockhi was handled.



He is already being probed by a senior bureaucrat.