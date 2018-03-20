THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On March 14, Liga hired an autorickshaw for a trip from Pothencode to Kovalam. He dropped Liga at the Main Kovalam Beach Rickshaw Stand at around 8.30 pm. The ride cost Rs 750. She gave him Rs 800 and said to keep the change. She had only some cash and cigarettes with her.

“Later I checked how much money she could have possibly had. I estimated that at the most she took 2000 Indian rupees with her. Everything else, including her bag, passport and the wallet were left in the room,” Ilze said in mail to Express.

Meanwhile, the police team investigating the case received information that Liga Skromane is suspected to have been found roaming around Oachira temple in Kollam district by a local resident. The police went there but returned after knowing that the information was not correct.