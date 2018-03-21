KOCHI: Total care for cancer patients at the Ernakulam General Hospital will soon become a reality. With the Linac machine all set to start functioning soon and a modern cancer block expected to come up with the help of KIIFB and Smart City, oncology wing in the hospital should take a big leap. The old Cobalt will also be upgraded by spending `1.75 crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the machine to the public on April 5, in the presence of Health Minister K K Shylaja.

The machine is placed in a new specially-built structure, which has 2.4-metre thick concrete walls to avoid X-ray penetration. The building has been built near the old RMO quarters. Four more storeys will be added to it. Apart from this, a separate six-storeyed building for cancer care is currently in its design stage. “The Linac machine has been installed and training has been received from the company people.

We can start using it as soon as the inauguration is over. A physicist and four radiographers have also been added to the team. We hope it’ll enable us to help more patients. As of now, there’s an increase in patients as those who were relying on Thrissur Medical College Hospital are coming here following a machine failure there,” said radiation oncologist Dr Balamuralikrishna at the hospital. Over 70 patients can be treated daily using the machine. The cobalt machine’s upgradation has also sped up. “The tender procedure is on. Even after it is awarded, it will take time as the parts have to be brought from California,” said EGH RMO Cyriac PJ.