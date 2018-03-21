KOCHI/THRISSUR: Centre for Science and Technology For Rural Development (COSTFORD) director T R Chandra Dutt, 75, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday morning. He succumbed to death after fighting against serious illnesses, including cancer. His body was kept at Thalikkulam for the public to pay homage and was later handed over to the Medical College. He is survived by wife Pathmavathy and children Hiran Dutt and Niran Dutt.

Born to T K Raman, who was a United Communist Party’s leader and Kunjippennu, Chandra Dutt was also an active member of the CPM. Even after the spilt, he continued with the CPM and completed Engineering Diploma from Thriprayar Sreerama Polytechnic and Post Diploma from Allahabad Institute of Rural Technology and Engineering.

He continued as an active worker of the party till he entered government service as a teacher of Sreerama Government Polytechnic. He was also the CPM Thalikkulam panchayat committee secretary between 1969 and 1972.

It was in 1985 that COSTFORD was established. Since its inception, Dutt was serving the organisation as its director, without any remuneration.

“Chandra Dutt sir was a broad sky of novel ideas. His mind was a sea of intense revolutionary ideas,” posted CPM Ernakulam district secretary P Rajeev on his Facebook wall.