THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pleasure trip to Kerala ended in tragedy for a family from Jaipur after a seven-year-old girl drowned while taking a dip in a swimming pool of a private beach resort at Adimalathura near Vizhinjam on Tuesday.

The deceased is Mithya Kandalwar, daughter of Mithin Kandalwar. The Vizhinjam police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The police said the incident took place around 2.30 pm when the girl was playing in the children’s pool in front of their room at the ‘Abad Harmonia’ resort. The father and mother were not present near the child and they were inside the room.

According to the police, when the child’s mother came out of the room looking for her, she saw the child floating in the pool. Though she was immediately taken out of the pool, the child was found breathless. Soon the resort authorities took her to a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. However, her life could not be saved. The body has been shifted to the morgue of the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara.