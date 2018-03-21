THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress’ V D Satheesan took strong exception to the torching of the agitators’ shed put up in the paddy field by CPM men. ‘’Who has given powers to the CPM cadres for that?,” he asked.

‘’The wetland area was used for paddy cultivation thrice a year in the past and twice now. The environmental importance of the fragile area was not considered before moving ahead with the acquisition. Proper socio-impact studies weren’t conducted, public hearing was not held and mitigation measures are totally absent,’’ Satheesan charged.

He asked why the government is not able to convince even the CPM local leaders who are leading the stir at Keezhattur and the Kannur district chapter of the pro-CPM Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, which came out against the acquisition and called for an alternative alignment. There was no answer either on why Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar has thrown his weight behind ‘vayalkkilikal’ and vowed to protect the Keezhattur paddy fields, against the government stand.

Minister Sudhakaran said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the alignment, which was finalised by the former government. He said protection of paddy fields in the rest of the area after acquisition can be discussed. He also gave vent to his ire against BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP elect V Muraleedharan for dictating terms to the state government and instigating the agitators by claiming that NHAI had dumped the current alignment.

Thaliparambu MLA James Mathew said the agitators were only a handful from the area as 56 of the 60 farmers had given their consent for acquisition.

Mathew’s stand that the burnt shed of the agitation council was put up on the land of a local temple and authorities had filed a complaint attracted sharp criticism from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

‘’Did AKG seek anyone’s permission to raise a shed to undertake a fast against eviction in Amaravathi in Idukki? I’ve seen a destitute woman holding a stir in front of the White House in the US. Holding agitations in a democracy is not a sin. Could the police block people who are likely to come in large numbers from elsewhere to Keezhattur in the coming days?,’’ he asked.

The Chief Minister said there is no two opinion on giving prime importance to agriculture. ‘’The government is with farmers. But the state is committed to ensure infrastructure development. There needn’t be any conflict between the government and Opposition on this score. The agitators were not able to suggest an alternative alignment so far and a vast majority of stakeholders stood for the bypass’’, said Pinarayi.

Ramesh warned bulldozing people’s opposition and agitation on various issues will be fought tooth and nail.