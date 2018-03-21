THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state core committee meeting held in Kollam has flayed party’s national executive member V Muralidharan for his apparent efforts to mar the prospect of party candidate P S Sreedharan Pillai in the Chengannur byelection.

Muralidharan’s controversial remarks about BJP leader P K Krishnadas’ visit to Kerala Congress leader K M Mani the other day seeking his help for the party candidate in the Chengannur bypoll had opened the floodgates of criticism.

A majority of the party leaders who attended the core committee pointed out that Muralidharan’s untimely criticism of Mani was self-destructive and unnecessary.

Though the Muralidharan faction leaders tried to defend him, the mood of the meeting was against Muralidharan as they were of the view that his stand was against the interests of the party.

But Muralidharan faction leaders said P K Krishnadas’ visit only helped Mani bargain with the LDF and UDF with more vigour. They also alleged those who had interest in contesting from Chengannur were unnecessarily visiting Mani with the intention of triggering a controversy.

In an apparent effort to assuage the hurt sentiments of the party workers and the faction opposed to him, Muralidharan told the meeting he would make damage control exercise by bringing the BDJS to the discussion table to evolve a compromise. Muralidharan also told the core committee he would abide by the party ‘s stand on Mani.