KANNUR: The Kolavallur police on Tuesday arrested five persons for ‘abducting’ a bridegroom and detaining him for four hours on the day of his marriage.

The police said Nabeel,27, Sadique,32, Ismail,32, Foumir,32, and Aseeb,28, were those arrested by Kolavallur SI TV Dhananjayadas and team for detaining Nabeeh on Monday. All the arrested were Nabeeh’s friends.

They allegedly abducted Nabeeh on his way to the bride’s house. Tension gripped the other members of the bridegroom’s party, who reached the bride’s house on time as there was no information about the bridegroom. As the situation got worse, Nabeeh’s father lodged a complaint with the Kolavallur police.

With the arrest in connection with this incident, the police hope to put an end to the practice of ragging and mischievous tricks played by the friends of brides and bridegrooms in Panur and nearby places. It has become a serious problem for the relatives of brides and bridegrooms, said Dhananjaya Das. Strict action will be taken against those who engage in such activities, he said.