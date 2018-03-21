THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will bring out detailed guidelines for special recruitment of Scheduled Tribes by May and will ask the Public Service Commission (PSC) to complete their recruitment in a time-bound manner.

This was stated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Tuesday. The government decision comes in the wake of poor representation of Scheduled Tribes in government jobs.

A high-level meeting convened by the government in the tribal settlement of Attappadi early this month has decided to recruit people from Scheduled Tribes on daily wage basis in the area till they are given permanent employment, the Chief Minister said. The Scheduled Caste Development Department has been asked to assess the representation of Scheduled Tribes in government jobs and to identify people from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups for priority in recruitment.

Other groups within the Scheduled Tribes will also be considered for special recruitment, Pinarayi said.

Earlier, special recruitment has been carried out by the PSC to the post of Tribal Watchers in Forest Department. The recruitment of 75 Scheduled Tribe persons in police is in the final stages.

The Public Service Commission will also conduct special recruitment to the post of Civil Excise Police Officer in Excise Department from among people belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups such as Paniya, Adiyaan and Kattunayikan, the Chief Minister said.

No ineligible student awarded post-matric scholarship: CM

T’Puram: In the wake of allegations that fraud was committed in connection with the Union Government’s post-matric scholarship for students from minority communities in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said no ineligible student has been awarded the scholarship.

He was replying to a submission by V D Satheesan of the Congress. The Chief Minister said a police team, led by an IG of Crime Branch, has been tasked with inquiring into the complaints.

‘GPS compulsory in all school buses’

T’Puram: The state government has issued orders to all schools to compulsorily install Global Positioning System (GPS) facility in school buses before the start of the new academic year, Transport Minister A K Saseendran informed the Assembly on Tuesday. He was replying to a calling attention motion by Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob on the need to ensure safe travel facilities for school students in the state.

Random checks will be conducted on school buses to ensure that safety guidelines are followed, the minister said. Based on checks conducted by Transport Department in previous months, action has been taken against 480 school buses which violated rules. Joint Regional Transport officers have been asked to assign one teacher in a school as nodal officer to ensure the safety of children travelling in school buses.