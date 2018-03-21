THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government took an adamant stand against Keezhattur agitators fighting for the protection of paddy fields and seeking an alternative alignment for the proposed NH bypass.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted in the Assembly there is no question of succumbing to a few even if they are CPM men in the Thaliparambu stronghold. Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran went a step further, describing ‘vayalkkilikal’ as ‘vayal vultures’ against development, also casting aspersions on them as outsiders influenced by fascists and imperialists.

Opposition walked out, flaying the Left Government’s intolerance towards agitations and protests, and drew parallels with Nandigram and Singur. It emphasised the need for a constructive and co-operative streak through talks to realise infrastructure development in the state instead of taking to the path of confrontation.