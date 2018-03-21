KANNUR: The euphoria over the earlier victory won’t last long for the CPM, it seems. With the campaign, ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku,’ the Vayalkkilikal has decided to step up the heat with the backing of the Congress and the BJP and the silent support of the CPI.

On Tuesday, leader of Vayalkkilikal Suresh Keezhattur announced Congress leader V M Sudheeran will inaugurate the campaign ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ at 3 pm on March 25 in Taliparamba.

According to Suresh, around 2,000 environmental activists will participate in the meeting and join the agitators’ march towards the Keezhattur paddyfields from Taliparamba. At Keezhattur, the Vayalkkilikal will rebuild the shed which was set on fire by the CPM workers on March 14.

The overall atmosphere looks not cordial at Taliparamba at the moment. As the CPM has clarified, it’s not their headache to interfere in the encroachments on the government land, it is to be seen how the government will react to the provocative move of the agitators. The party has called a public meeting in Taliparamba to explain its stance.

KPCC president M M Hassan on Tuesday categorically made it clear the Congress would support the Vayalkkilikal to protect their paddyfields and won’t allow the CPM to isolate and destroy the agitators. As far as we understand, the agitation is not against development, Hassan told reporters here. “We won’t let the CPM stamp the Vayalkkilikal as an anti-development squad and any attempts to destroy them would be resisted,” Hassan said.

“Minister G Sudhakaran’s statement in the Assembly terming the Keezhattur agitators as ‘vultures’ would be viewed by the public with contempt. Such comments are made as part of the CPM strategy to tarnish the image of the agitators,” Hassan said.

“In fact, it is the CPM ‘vultures’ who are creating trouble in Keezhattur at the behest of the real estate lobby. Though there are other alignment options at Keezhattur, the CPM is insisting on building the bypass through the paddy fields to protect the interests of corporates and appease the real estate lobby,” said Hassan. With the Chief Minister’s statement in the Assembly that unnecessary interferences won’t be allowed at Keezhattur, it seems the government is ready to take on the agitators at any cost.

‘Sudhakaran needs urgent surgery for ‘cataract’

Kannur: While replying to the disparaging remarks of G Sudhakaran about Vayalkkilikal being a committee of vultures, Suresh Keezhattur, the leader of Vayalkkilikal has hit back saying the minister has cataract and needs urgent surgery to correct the problem, at Taliparamba on Tuesday. “The CPM is spitting on the face of the history of past struggles of the party. That’s why Vayalkkilikal has appeared to be a committee of vultures to the minister of that party. It seems the minister has forgotten the struggles and history of struggles of the party,” Suresh said.