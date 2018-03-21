KOCHI: Even before the dust has settled on the land deal controversy at the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamali, yet another controversy was sparked off following the allegation of corruption in the appointment of teachers at higher secondary schools under the management of the Archdiocese.

It is alleged, guidelines issued by the government to be followed in the appointment procedure were violated by the Archdiocesan Corporate Educational Agency. Ambily Pramitha P of Ayroor in Ernakulam district, who was denied appointment, has lodged a complaint with the higher secondary regional director in this regard, and seeking to cancel the rank list as the government guidelines were allegedly violated.

"There was a notification for nearly 100 openings in Thirumudikkunnu, Muttam, Meloor, Thrikkakkara, Ayroor, Puthenpally and Ezhupunna schools," said Ambili, at a press conference in Kochi on Tuesday. "The higher secondary education director, through a circular dated July 18, 2013, had issued certain guidelines for filling these vacancies. As per this guideline, separate weightage should have been given for academic and extracurricular activities of all candidates.''

She said there was an also an instruction to not conduct a test and all candidates should have been invited for the interview. "But the Archdiocesan Corporate Educational Agency conducted a descriptive test for all candidates and prepared a list which included candidates who paid the bribe," she said. Ambili alleged the Archdiocese accepted bribes of Rs 40 to 50 lakhs from each candidate.

However, the Archdiocesan authorities denied the allegation saying it is "baseless". "She could not perform well in the test, hence did not qualify for the interview. There were 200 applicants. So the test was conducted and a shortlist was prepared. We have kept her answer sheet," said Archdiocese Corporate Education Agency manager.