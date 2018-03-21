KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take adequate steps to prevent unlawful entry and encroachment on the forest land in Bonacaud forest.

The court issued the interim order on a petition filed by Prakrithi Samrakshana Vedi chairman M N Jayachandran. The High Court had ordered status quo be maintained on the petition seeking a directive to implement the order of the Forest Range officer to remove the encroachment in the area.

The court said though sufficient time had been granted, no counter affidavit was filed by Fr Sebastian Kanichikunnath, OSJ Vicar, Daiva Paripalana Church, Vithura; Bishop of the Neyyatinkara Latin Diocese, Aralumood; Vicar General, Neyyatinkara Latin Diocese, Aralumood; Roofus Piosleen, Nedumangad Regional Coordinator, Jeevan Jyothi Bhavan, Aryanadu, and Fr Dennis Mannur, Rector, Kurishumala, Vithura.

The government had permitted to install wooden cross in the Bonacaud forest and allowed the believers to conduct pilgrimage and offer prayers. However, the court restrained it and ordered status quo.

Petitioner's counsel advocate V Sajith Kumar submitted despite the status quo order, there was an attempt to install wooden cross in the reserve forest area on September 1, 2017. The use of reserve forest for non-forest purpose is prohibited under law and for exemption, the permission of the advisory board under the Central Government is required.

The petitioner submitted there were attempts to forcibly enter into the reserve forest and the believers announced they would trek the forest on Wednesday.

In view of the previous conduct of the Church members, it was highly necessary further directive should be issued for strict compliance of status quo preventing further encroachment on forest land. Hence, the petitioner sought a directive to the Principal Chief Conservator of forest and head of forest force and the Nedumangad police to take adequate steps to prevent unlawful entry and encroachment into the forest land.