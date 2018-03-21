KOCHI: With barely a week left for the Kochi Corporation to come up with its budget for the year 2018-19, the LDF-led Opposition on Tuesday came down against the ruling front with scathing criticism.

Holding a sit-in which was inaugurated by CPM district committee member and former councillor M Anilkumar in front of the Corporation office, the Opposition alleged the projects announced in the previous budget still remain as a non-starter.

“Over one year has passed after the Corporation completed the construction of two Ro-Ro vessels, but they failed completely to open the facility to the public.

“The civic body is paying a huge sum as demurrage charge to the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. The delay from their part to constitute a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) still remains as a question mark. They are planning to hand over the operation of the Ro-Ro vessel to private parties,” said Anilkumar while inaugurating the agitation.

The CPM councillors also alleged the Corporation could only spend 52 per cent of its total plan fund. “With the lethargic attitude of the Corporation, the city lost several developmental projects. During this time development project for the 2018-19 fiscal has to be discussed but the civic body has not even started the developmental seminars. They derailed the government direction of implementing the project. According to the guidelines of the government, the implementation of projects should start by April 1,” said K J Antony, Opposition councillor who presided over the sit-in.

Opposition councillors V P Chandran, C K Peter and Poornima Narayan and other CPM councillors also took part in the protest. The Corporation is likely to announce the budget on Saturday.