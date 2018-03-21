KOTTAYAM: “In the 1,250 acres of land owned jointly by Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) and the Kerala Agriculture University, there are only 123 varieties of trees. There are 162 species of trees in the Palode Botanical Garden, which spans 350 acres.

Meanwhile, here we have nearly 700 out of 856 tree varieties documented in the botanical treatise Hortus Malabaricus,” Kurian said.

He has also successfully proved the revenue generated from this park is enough for its maintenance and conservation. “I got 3-4 kg of Rudraksha in the previous month. An original Rudraksha can cost up to `5,000,” he said. Another highlight of this park is the food being served in the restaurant here.

The food is being prepared from vegetables grown in the park and fish in the large pond here. “If we can do value addition to our produce, our income will definitely multiply,” Kurian said.

Now, he has two goals - to get the PM for the formal launch of his agricultural theme park and to start similar parks in all the 29 states and three Union Territories in the country.