THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after coming under fire from the Opposition in connection with the selection of a company for a Rs 160-crore software development work, Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran refuted the charges in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He alleged it was the pressure from private software companies, which would stand to lose, that prompted the Opposition to raise nepotism charges in the Assembly. Kadakampally made a point-by-point rebuttal of the Opposition’s charges regarding the selection of Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services (IFTAS) to develop a unified software for cooperative banks as part of implementing core banking solutions.

On the Opposition’s query as to how IFTAS came into the project, Kadakampally said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IFTAS to develop the banking software was first inked by the District Cooperative Banks in Idukki and Wayanad, administered by the UDF. He clarified the government had asked IFTAS whether it has the capability to develop software on its own on a state-wide basis. IFTAS will be given the contract only if the condition is met, the minister said.

On the charge the Expression of Interest or tender proceedings were not initiated in this regard, Kadakampally said IFTAS, being a non-profit company, does not participate in the tender process. A similar selection process was adopted by 50 nationalised banks before entrusting IFTAS with their software development job.

The minister also clarified he could not give a satisfactory reply the previous day as he did not have the relevant files with him when the Opposition cornered him out of the blue. Kadakampally said he has tabled in the Assembly all records to prove IFTAS was a subsidiary of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, which in turn was controlled by the RBI.