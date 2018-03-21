KOCHI: The National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms (NLC) on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the recommendations by the Kerala High Court collegium for appointing new High Court judges from lawyers.

The petition filed by C J Jovenson, one of the secretaries of NLC, and Sabu, of Rajagiri, Kochi, sought a directive to declare the recommendations of the collegium as null and void. Four High Court lawyers who were reportedly recommended by the collegium were the kith and kin or the juniors of the former and/or sitting judges of the Kerala High Court.

The collegium in picking up the kith and kin of the judges and that of the Advocate General, has denied the equal opportunity of considerations to those who are more meritorious and deserving than the four lawyers, the plea stated.