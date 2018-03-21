KOCHI: A petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct an inquiry with regard to money laundering activities in Kerala, especially the cash inflow from Tamil Nadu.

According to the petition filed by Dileep Mathew Kollamala, of Kottayam, three Tamil Nadu natives were arrested recently for illegal money lending by charging exorbitant interest rates.

The police ought to have registered cases against them under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Kerala Police are inefficient to handle the larger issues of money laundering and unlawful activities. Those engaging in money laundering will naturally come within the provisions of UAPA Act, 1967, and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. The Kerala Police cannot deal with such a large racket, the plea stated.

The provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, UAPA Act, 1967, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, are applicable to the present case.