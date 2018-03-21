IDUKKI: A policeman was suspended on Tuesday for beating and physically harassing three tribal men accusing them of theft, following a probe by District Police Chief K B Venugopal. The suspended policeman has been identified as V G Dileep, who is a civil police officer at the Munnar police station.

He was suspended based on the report given by the Idukki Special Branch DySP Mohandas. A probe on this was conducted following a complaint filed by the victims, Vijayan of Thalumkandam Kudy, Mankulam; Ayyappan and Rajesh of the Mannan tribal settlement in Anachal, to the District Police Chief saying Dileep called them to the police outpost functioning at Mankulam on March 16 and severely beat them alleging the theft of a water pumping mortar kept at the Pampumkayam area near Mankulam.

The cop besides physically harassing and attacking them, forced them to confess to the theft as well.

The Munnar police had registered a case against Dileep on Sunday after collecting the statements of the tribals who were admitted to the Mankulam taluk hospital. Dalit Congress activists had come forward protesting the policeman’s action and demanded immediate action on the issue.