THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pilgrims visiting major temples in the state will soon be able to make use of idathavalam (rest house) complexes which would have modern toilets, eateries, facility to conduct ‘annadanam’, vehicle parking ground and facility to fill fuel and use ATMs.

In the first phase, the Indian Oil Corporation would build 10 ‘idathavalam’ complexes at a cost of Rs103 crore in 10 temples. Bharat Petroleum Corporation has also evinced interest in the project. In addition to this, the state government will mobilise Rs 100 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for constructing ‘idathavalam’ at Sabarimala.

Though the public sector units will fund the construction cost of ‘idathavalam’, the buildings, once completed, will come under the control of respective Devaswom Boards which will also maintain and collect the income from the facilities.

IOC general manager Naveen Charan signed the agreement with the officers of various Devaswom Boards in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar, Cochin Devaswom Board president Dr M K Sudarshanan and Malabar Devaswom Board president O K Vasu were present.