KASARGOD: A 40-year-old man was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for trying to kill a woman and her daughter. The Additional District Sessions Court-II found Puthenpurakal Reynold George alias Raju, a native of Thiruvanantha-puram and a resident of Kanhangad, guilty of the crime which took place almost three years back, on March 29, 2015.

His exact sentence is eight years and nine months. The prosecution said Reynold knifed Karthiyani, who was his colleague, and her daughter, a Class 12 student, at their house in Bangalam because Karthiyani rejected his marriage proposal. After attacking the duo, Reynold tried to slash his throat.

The neighbours saved the trio by rushing them to the district hospital. The court also fined Reynold `25,000. The judge ruled `20,000 be given to the family.