THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet Vishnunarayanan Namboodiri has been chosen for the 15th C V Kunhuraman literary award instituted by the CV Kunhuraman Foundation considering his overall contributions to Malayalam language and literature. The award carries a purse of `10,001, citation and a plaque.

Namboodiri was successful in bringing a new dimension to Malayalam poetry, opined the jury, cromprising Sreekumaran Thampi, George Onakkoor and Saritha Varma. The award will be presented in Thiruvananthapuram on April 10, the 69th death anniversary of Kunhuraman, said foundation chairman M Mukundan.