ALAPPUZHA: Champion volleyball player Kalavoor N Gopinath, 83, who was an inspirational coach of the India team, passed away here on Wednesday. His funeral will take place at 5 pm on Thursday on his residential premises at Kalavoor here.

The ace spiker from ‘Velikkakathu’, Kalavoor here was instrumental in unearthing several talented volleyball players who covered themselves with glory, bagging Arjuna and Dhronacharya Awards. He was the mentor of legendary Jimmy George - the first Indian to play in the Italian Volleyball League, K Udaya Kumar and Syam Sundar Rao.

Right from childhood, Gopinath was a great fan of volleyball. After completing his education, he joined the IAF as a technician in 1954. In the same year, he represented the IAF team in the match against Ceylon at Chennai(then Madras). He was a member of the Services team which won the title at the 1959 National Championships.

Later, under Gopinath’s tutelage, the Services won the title in 1966. In 1969, he retired from the IAF. Following this, he was appointed by Col G V Raja as coach of the Kerala State Sports Council.

He also trained the Kerala varsity team which remained unbeaten at the All India Inter- University Championships for six years from 1973- 1979. He also had a long stint with the MG University where its women’s team tasted unprecedented success winning five back-t0-back titles at the All India Inter-University Championship.

Gopinath was also instrumental in coaching the MG men’s volleyball team to glory.Though he retired from the MG University in 1995, he continued his service for two more years at the request of the varsity authorities. In 1996-1997, the MG women again won the All India Inter University Championship. He retired from service on August 31, 1997.Gopinath was also an active member of the SNDP Yogam. He is survived by wife Panki Gopinath, sons Binu Gopinath and Biju Gopinath and daughter Beena Gopinath.