KOCHI:The Ernakulam district panchayat’s 2018-19 budget presented on Wednesday accorded topmost priority for production and infrastructure development. The budget presented by panchayat vice-president Abdul Muthalib saw a revenue receipt of Rs 156.49 crore and expenditure of Rs 155.92 crore, setting a surplus of Rs 56.23 lakh after adjusting the reserves.

“Like in the previous years we have set our sights on ensuring comprehensive across-the-board development. Agriculture and production have been given more prominence,” he said.If last year’s budget had given top priority to the education sector with a major allocation of Rs 74.61 crore, only Rs 12.96 crore has been allotted this year. A major chunk has been allocated for digitisation of schools under the district panchayat. Installation of CCTV cameras and SMS alert with an allocation of Rs 58 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

Interestingly, public works, including the annual maintenance of roads and bridges which have been transferred to the panchayat, received the highest allocation of Rs 51.52 crore in the budget. In a move which will give a major relief to the fishermen affected by the Ockhi disaster, the panchayat allocated Rs 10 cr for renovating the coastal roads. The budget also includes an allocation for construction of toilet complex in the coastal areas.

The budget allocated Rs 21.13 crore for SCs and STs. The panchayat has decided to start ‘Madhuvalayam’, a project named after Madhu, an Adivasi youth, who was beaten to death.For reviving the water bodies alone, Rs 6.75 crore has been set apart. Preparing a digital map for water sources also received due consideration with an allocation of Rs 10 lakh.