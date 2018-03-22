KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that no sanction from the Mahatma Gandhi University is contemplated in the university statute for revision of syllabus made by the Board of Studies of the autonomous colleges under the varsity. It also held that no fees can be levied from the colleges for resubmission of education schemes and syllabus.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Consortium of Autonomous Colleges of Kerala and three other autonomous colleges challenging the university order fixing Rs 50,000 for submission or resubmission of schemes and syllabi, strength and eligibility criteria of each undergraduate programme and Rs 1 lakh for the postgraduate programme.

The court observed that the university’s permission was required for instituting a new programme of study in autonomous colleges. However, on a close reading of the provisions of Chapter IX of the MG University Act, it appears that the proposals for revision of syllabus made by the Board of Studies of the autonomous colleges need only be approved by the academic council of the college concerned. No further sanction from the university is contemplated in the statute.