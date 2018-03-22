KOZHIKODE: Taking a stand opposite to that of the Keezhattur agitators fighting against the acquisition of paddy fields for the National Highway Bypass project in Kannur, national president of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Ashok Dhawala on Wednesday said the government could acquire agricultural land for public projects.

In the same breath, he said farmers should be taken into confidence while such a move is taken.

“It will be necessary for the government to take over paddy land or other agricultural land for developmental activities. However, farmers should be taken into confidence while the government takes over their land for public purposes,” Dhawala told reporters on the sidelines of a reception accorded by the CPM district committee.

“Of the 60 landowners whose lands have to be taken over in Keezhattur, 56 are willing to hand it over. The government will take all possible efforts to convince the rest,” he said. Dhawala urged the Centre to announce a package to completely waive farmers’ agricultural loans. “The Ramanathan Committee report recommendation should be implemented to save farmers’ lives. Raising the demands, AIKS will stage protests across the country,” he said. “The historical ‘Long March’ taken out in Maharashtra was the result of a three-year struggle to coordinate farmers and farmers organisations against the neo-liberal policies of Centre and state government.

It led to the Maharashtra Government meeting several of the demands raised by farmers,” he said. “But the Centre is responsible for taking steps to address farmers’ issues. With successful farmers’ agitation in Maharashtra which strengthened the farmers’ movement, AIKS will launch a mass signature campaign demanding a change in the Centre’s policy to save the agriculture sector. The signatures collected from farmers across the country will be sent to the Prime Minister,” Dhawala said.