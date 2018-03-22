KANNUR: The battle seems to be nearing its climax with all the involved parties determined to lock horns and test their grit and determination over the simmering issue of the bypass which has made Keezhattur, the little village near Taliparamba, the centre of attention for the time being.

With the all-powerful CPM on the one hand, hell-bent on building a bypass over the Keezhattur paddy fields and Vayalkkilikal, the group of farmers who raised the banner of revolt in the party village, on the other, the issue is headed to a dramatic finish.

Though it was considered an easy walkover for the CPM in the initial stages, the situation looks not so promising for the party, with the Congress, the BJP, the CPI and the Muslim League joining hands with Vayalkkilikal in their resistance to save their land. Added to which, the presence of environmentalists from other parts of the state will also make things difficult for the party as Vayalkkilikal is all set to launch a ‘Keralam Keezhatturilekku’ campaign on March 25.

The CPM had to pay heavily for the way they chose to end the strike on March 14, with their workers’ setting fire to the agitation shed of Vayalkkilikal. This was severely criticised by the public and social media alike, and tilted the ‘balance of power’. The CPM had been close to celebrating a victory, as the NHAI and the police were able to finish laying the alignment stones in the area by overpowering Vayalkkilikal.

Volatile situation: 2,000 people to take part in march to Keezhattur

But since the party knows a defeat at this stage to Vayalkkilikal will dent the image of the party further in the district, they too have thrown their gauntlet, making the situation volatile. The party announced on Wednesday they would install security outposts at Keezhattur in the name ‘Naadinu Kaval’ (to guard the land), and party workers will guard the outposts to disallow outsiders from entering the village.

They have also arranged a march for March 24, a day ahead of the all-important Vayalkkilikal march. The march will start at Keezhattur and end at Taliparamba town, where there will be a public meeting. State secretariat member M V Govindan will lead the march and address the public gathering. District secretary P Jayarajan will also participate in the meeting which will be organised by the Taliparamba area committee.

As part of the one-upmanship rhetoric, while Vayalkkilikal announced 2,000 people will participate in their march to Keezhattur, the CPM has announced 3,000 workers will participate in the rally and meeting.

With the Vayalkkilikal’s announcement that they will build a shed at the same place where their earlier shed was set afire, the CPM’s security outpost guards will most likely try to stop this. It seems while it was comparatively easy for the police on March 14, with only a handful of Vayalkkili activists there to fight, the district administration and the police will have a very difficult Sunday on their hands.

AIYF to extend support to stir

Kannur: Alternative means should be sought at Keezhattur, said AIYF state secretary Mahesh Kammath during his visit to the disputed land on Wednesday. While speaking to media persons, he said the possibility of another alignment through Taliparamba town should be considered. But, the problems of the trading community also should be heard before reaching a decision. Another option is a flyover, he said. In a democratic country, everybody has the right to protest. As it is the case, setting fire to the shed of the Vayalkkilikal cannot be acceptable, said Mahesh. In this strike, the AIYF will extend its support to the Vayalkkilikal, he said. AIYF will conduct a campaign titled ‘There is an alternative in Keezhattur’, on March 24.