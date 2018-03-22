THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two police officers from Attingal are likely to face disciplinary action for abandoning two accident victims at the Medical College Hospital. Ashams Joy of Karyavattom and Surya Subramaniam of Pongumoodu, both 18, suffered injuries when their motorcycle collided with a police jeep at Sreekaryam junction on Tuesday. The police officers took the injured men to the hospital and allegedly fled the scene without informing anyone.

The city police have registered cases against the officers. A preliminary probe revealed that the accident was caused due to rash driving by the police. The city traffic police have also registered a case against the two officers under Section 279 (rash driving), Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. They have also obtained CCTV visuals of the accident, which revealed that the police driver was at fault. DCP G Jayadev said he has asked the traffic inspector to submit a report soon.

“Prime facie, it has been brought to fore that the fault was with the police. Besides, we are also investigating possible lapses on the part of the officers in abandoning the victims at the hospital. If the probe reveals that they are guilty, appropriate action will be taken against them,” he said.The accident took place at around 3 pm on Tuesday when the police team from Attingal were proceeding to the Rural SP’s office in the city. When they reached a curve near Sreekaryam, they overtook a car. During the manoeuvre, they did not notice the motorcycle coming from the opposite side, resulting in a head-on collision.

Following this, the police officers took the victims to the Medical College Hospital in the jeep. However, they left without informing anyone. When the victims’ relatives visited the hospital, they condemned the police action. Joy suffered multiple fractures on his legs and has been shifted to SP Fort hospital, while Subramaniam has been discharged.