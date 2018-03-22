KOCHI: In a development which has left lassi lovers nauseous, the Health Department on Wednesday sealed a lassi manufacturing unit at Karukappilly here after they found it operating in terribly unhygienic conditions. Further fuelling health concerns, the sealed unit used to supply the popular refreshment wholesale to the city outlets.

The officials found dog poop adjacent to the area where the lassi was being made and the vessels had worms crawling around. The surprise raid came after the State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Department observed the mushrooming of Lassi Shops here in a short span of time.” Even the artificial powder used for making curd was seized from the godown. The water for making curd was collected from the toilet. The sweet taste is artificial as they have special ingredients,” said the health officers. Though the health officers sealed the godown, the owner of the shop is yet to be rounded up. “Action will definitely be taken against these shops. The samples will be handed over to the Food Safety Department,” said Minimol, Health Standing Committee chairperson.