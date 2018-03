PALAKKAD: An elephant, which was on its way back from the ‘Bharani’ festivities at the Uthrali temple in Sreekrishnapuram, died when it plunged into a fell after suddenly developing a scare and running amok. The tusker ‘Seshadhri’, belonging to the Guruvayur Devaswom, died on Wednesday following the mishap at Cherpulassery here.