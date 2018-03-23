KANNUR: “It was a four-member gang that attacked my house. I am not going to back down from the (Keezhattur) agitation due to this attack,” Vayalkkilikal leader Suresh Keezhattur said at a press meet here on Thursday.

“I have seen the visuals of the gang who came in two bikes, which was recorded by the CCTV in one of my relatives’ house. The CD, which includes the visuals of the gang, was handed over to the police. Let them investigate. As of now, I am not going to say anything about the attackers. But, if the investigation doesn’t go in the right direction, I will be forced to say something,” he said.

“The CPM keeps saying that four RSS men who were arrested at Thrichambaram had come to kill one of the Vayalkkilikal activists. I don’t know from where they got such information. When I contacted the Taliparamba police, they said they had no such information. Then, from where did the CPM get this story?” he asked.

Meanwhile, human rights activist and Keezhattur Aikyadardhyam Samara Samithi chairman D Surendranath, who accompanied Suresh at the press meet, said Kerala will witness a strong resistance against the killing of paddy fields in Keezhattur on March 25. The march will be inaugurated by Congress leader V M Sudheeran. Social activist Daya Bai, writer Sara Joseph, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, P C George and K K Rema will participate along with noted environmentalists.