THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education Minister C Raveendranath said all the campuses in the state will be fully insured from next academic year. Replying to the demand for grants in the state Budget, Raveendranath said the government had decided to insure all the students, teachers and other staff, including cooks, for the first time in Asia.

He said 33 per cent of the campuses will be ensured of green coverage. All classes from 8 to 12 will be made hi-tech before June 30. For visually challenged students, textbooks with larger fonts will be prepared. For blind students, Braille textbooks will be introduced. Campuses will be made drugs-free from April 1.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said the 70th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom will be observed with major programmes across the state.The minister said under the LDF government’s rule, the cultural sector of the state was witnessing a transformation.

He said projects worth `850 crore will be implemented under KIIFB.Sports Minister A C Moideen said the government was planning to allot one per cent reservation for sports persons in PSC recruitment. He told the legislature that 249 sports persons would be given appointment under the sports quota.He pointed out the government had already given appointments to 15 sports persons in the KSEB and had decided to give jobs to 11 more sports stars.