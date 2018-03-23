With regard to the report titled ‘Boy with feeding tube denied entry on flight’ published on Thursday, SpiceJet clarifies:“The said passenger, along with three co-passengers, was travelling on SpiceJet flight SG 191 on the Delhi–Bangalore-Calicut(Kozhikode) route on March 18. Upon arrival at the check-in counter, observing his medical condition, our staff requested for the requisite medical papers along with the fit-to-fly by air certificate. The passenger was carrying only the hospital discharge summary.’’

“As per DGCA regulatory requirements, passengers with medical conditions are required to provide a fit-to-fly certificate which the said passenger was not carrying. The airline doctor was asked to review the medical papers. After a detailed examination of the papers our company doctor found the passenger was not medically fit to travel. Because of his condition, our staff suggested the family alternatively get a certificate from his current doctor which was only received post the departure of the said flight.’’

“Since the passengers were not able to fly, they were offered a flight for the next day since the connecting flight to Calicut from Bangalore was not available for the same day.

All along our staff was most cordial and trying to help the passenger in the best possible way. At no point were the passengers asked to pay the cancellation charges. Our ground staff followed the company policies as a protocol and offered the best possible options to the passenger. It is extremely sad that such baseless allegations have been levelled.’’

“The fact is a full refund for all the four tickets was offered at the spot which was accepted by the passengers and has already been made. The entire amount of `42,060 has already been credited by SpiceJet. At SpiceJet the safety of our passengers is of top priority and we cannot compromise on that at any given point.’’

“The easiest option available before our staff was to allow the said passenger to board the flight. However, his medical condition did not permit us to do so for the safety of the passenger himself. The airline not only refunded the entire `42,060 but also flew with four vacant seats. Commercial considerations never come in our way to discharge our duties towards our esteemed passengers.’’

Our reporter responds

The news report quoted the version of the passengers and the airline officer. Though the incident occurred in New Delhi, it could only be reported from Kozhikode as the passengers belonged to Kozhikode. The report was prepared after speaking to Subair Kolakadan, Ishan’s father and Ramees, Ishan’s elder brother. Ramees, who was along with the boy, narrated in detail the incident which took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and is duly quoted. And it was due to the proximity, the SpiceJet office at Calicut International Airport was contacted for its version.

Though repeated calls were made to SpiceJet office at Calicut International Airport on numbers 9871803333, 04832715327, 04832710547 listed in the websites of the Airport Authority of India and SpiceJet, none was available. At least 20 calls to these phone numbers were made before someone answered around 6.37 pm on Wednesday. When the details of the incident and official response were sought, an officer who identified himself as Sreejith, security manager, SpiceJet, Calicut International Airport came on line. What he said was duly quoted in the report.and it read as follows: When contacted, a SpiceJet officer at Calicut International Airport office said they were yet to receive an official communication from Delhi office with regard to the incident.

“For flying with medical conditions, passengers are required to provide a set of supporting medical documents to prove they are fit to fly. May be the documents provided by them were not enough to prove the same,” he said. We have a copy of the medical certificate which says the passenger was ‘fit to fly’. Meanwhile, even on Thursday (March 22), the father of the passenger came on record to say he has not received the refund from SpiceJet.

“Till 8.30 pm on Thursday, I have not received any official communication from SpiceJet or bank notification about the refund. I have used my HDFC bank account to book the tickets and the amount has not been credited,” Subair Kolakadan said.