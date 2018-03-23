THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A final call on the Left Front joining hands with K M Mani would be taken at the state level. A meeting of the CPM, CPI central leaders in New Delhi on Thursday is learnt to have reached a broad understanding to associate with Kerala Congress in the Chengannur bypoll. However, the central leaders have left the final decision to the state leaderships of both parties.

“The state leaderships of both the parties will meet and discuss the matter and take a final decision in this regard. We have not discussed taking anybody into the front. But discussions were held about broadening the front and associating with others during the election,” CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy told ‘Express.’

After the meeting, Reddy confirmed there were some differences of opinion between the CPM and CPI. He clarified the decision had been left to the state leaderships.Meanwhile, there are reports the CPI-CPI central leaders have arrived at a consensus on associating with Mani. However, soon after, the CPI state leadership clearly expressed its dissent over joining hands with Mani. Having Mani in the front would erode its credibility, the CPI state leadership said.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told mediapersons the Left front had not discussed the matter. “We have already made our stance clear on the matter. The Left had earlier won without Mani’s support,” Kanam said adding that if the CPM wanted it could invite Mani to associate with the Left.Sources said the CPM was of the view that bringing K M Mani’s Kerala Congress would add to the winning possibility during the bypoll. Also, they felt it could help the Left Front in the coming Parliament election also. But the CPI made its opposition very evident.

“The CPI pointed out there was no unity within the Kerala Congress on the issue. Even if one section moves to the Left Front, there’s another section that wants to return to the UDF. Secondly, the LDF came to power through agitations against this very leader against whom the Left organised many protests both within and outside the Assembly. Having him would erode our credibility,” said sources.