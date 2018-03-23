KANNUR: The BJP is not on such a weak wicket so as to attack the house of Suresh Keezhattur to make political gains, said BJP Kozhikode zone vice-president A P Gangadharan. He was reacting to the CPM’s allegations that RSS workers were responsible for the attack on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that the BJP is with the Vayalkkilikal. But, this latest incident is the handiwork of the CPM to create an atmosphere of terror in the village. Those who were arrested for setting fire to the protest shed of the Vayalkkilikal were CPM workers. When the shed was destroyed, the CPM had said that it was the Vayalkkilikal themselves who had set fire to the shed. Now, everybody knows what had happened. Let the police investigate the issue. The CPM will say anything to create a bad image about the agitation in front of the people,” he said.