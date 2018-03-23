THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram District Collector will conduct an investigation into the death of Sreejith, a 22-year-old from Vembayam who was found dead in the swimming pool at the international aquatic complex at Pirappancode on Tuesday.

Sports and Industries Minister A C Moideen announced the probe in the Assembly after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and the CPI’s C Divakaran, the Nedumangad MLA, demanded it through a submission during zero hour. A preliminary investigation by top officials of the Kerala State Sports Council, which manages the pool, had found lapses on the part of the staff. Two lifeguards and a caretaker have been placed on suspension, the Minister said. The state government will declare a compensation for Sreejith’s family, he said. ‘’His younger brother is 18. If he agrees, he will be given a job at the swimming pool,’’ Moideen said.

Chennithala alleged the actions of the police and the staff at the swimming pool after the discovery of Sreejith’s body aroused suspicion. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident. The previous UDF Government had appointed qualified staff at the pool. But the LDF, on assuming power, sacked them and appointed DYFI men instead.

‘’Now that it is the summer vacation, children aged three years and above will be visiting the pool for classes. The government should take steps to ensure their safety,’’ he said. Sreejith, son of Sreekantan of Kunnumpuram House, Vembayam, died while training for PSC exams for a post in the Fire and Rescue Services. He was part of the 2.30 pm-3.30 pm batch.

Children from the subsequent batch who arrived at the pool around 4 pm found him motionless in the pool and raised the alarm. It was only then that the staff became aware of the incident. By 6 pm, the Venjaramoodu Police arrived on the scene and shifted Sreejith’s body to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, local people staged a protest outside the pool.MLA C Divakaran demanded a proper probe and urged the government to support the youth’s family.