KOCHI:On World Water Day, the Kerala High Court made a crucial intervention by directing the state government to formulate a comprehensive plan to conserve groundwater sources. “Water is essential. We can’t live without it,” the court said.

It observed that the report on water resources - based on the Central Ground Water Board’s statistics from 2007 to 2016 - depicts an alarming picture. The court also issued a notice to the Board and the state government.

A Division Bench of the court further directed the registry to place the matter relating to the conservation of groundwater sources before the Chief Justice for initiating a suo motu public interest petition.The Bench issued the order when hearing a petition filed by a Thrissur native seeking a directive to the police to take appropriate action against those obstructing the digging of a borewell on his land.

According to the petitioner, he owns eight acres of barren land in Kainoor and intended to dig a borewell for irrigating the plot. He also obtained a no-objection certificate from the panchayat. However, some neighbours obstructed, saying the borewell may result in the reduction of water level in the nearby well.



The Bench observed that many such petitions had been filed. Locals were preventing the digging of such wells on the ground that they depleted groundwater sources.

The court said a study for conserving waters resources should be undertaken on a war footing. In fact, a plan has to be implemented for the benefit of future generations.When the petition came up, the Bench wanted to know about the state government’s policy. The government pleader informed that the government is giving prime importance to the protection of water resources.



A Division Bench of the court further directed the registry to place the matter relating to the conservation of groundwater sources before the Chief Justice for initiating a suo motu public interest petition