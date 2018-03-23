KOCHI: Those against Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) projects are against the development of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating four CNG filling stations of the Indian Oil Corporation in Kochi through video-conferencing at a function at Kalamassery on Thursday.

Pinarayi said there has been a lot of protests against CNG projects in the state. "The development work is carried out to secure the future of the state. People who are against these development activities are behind the protests against CNG projects as well," he said.

"With the number of vehicles hitting roads increasing each year, infrastructure facilities also have to be developed. The rising number of vehicles also create pollution issues. As a remedy, initiatives like CNG have to be introduced in Kochi," he said.

A joint venture of Indian Oil -Adani Gas Pvt Ltd, four CNG filling stations - two at Kalamassery, one at Aluva and one at Maradu - were started on Thursday as part of the City Gas Project. The CNG stations are claimed to be the first of their kind in Kerala.

As the initial phase of the City Gas Project, gas connections will be provided to 1,000 residences and commercial establishments, Pinarayi said. CNG would be adapted to the public transport system as well, he said."Unlike other fuels, CNG is safe to use even in residences. The government will take the initiative to make sure the public transport system also uses CNG. It is the duty of the government to protect KSRTC for the development of the state," he said.

Pinarayi also launched 'Vipinam,' a green initiative of India Oil Corporation, under which vertical gardens and nurseries would be planted at Indian Oil petrol outlets. P S Mony, Chief General Manager, Indian Oil-Kerala, said CNG filling stations will be expanded to North Kerala and Mahe as well.

Though there is no plan to extend CNG pipelines to southern districts at present, an LNG-LCNG filling station is proposed to be set up Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram. The CNG pipeline has been laid at a 165-km distance in Kerala. IndianOil - Adani Gas Pvt Ltd has invested around `435 crore in the project in past five years. Plans are on to provide around 3,000 households in the state with domestic CNG connections.