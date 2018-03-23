KOCHI: Magic wall at the entrance of #Future summit venue stood out with its novel idea. Mainly a guest engagement segment, the magic wall features an image of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other speakers.

There were 2,100 slots in the wall where pictures of the guests were placed. The pictures of the guests are taken in a phone and was connected to the ‘magic tower’ which has an algorithm which will decide where the 8 different copies of the picture would go. They will be in different shades and suited for a portion of the magic wall.

They have also been involved in Mojo Rising. “This product can be used for brand marketing and social media marketing,” said Anil Mangalan, founder of the start-up Jupiter, who has set up the magic wall.

Politicians-free #Future

The #Future summit stood out for the absence of politicians. Apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who came to inaugurate the function, there was no political presence on day one of the summit. Even the local MLAs and MPs were absent from the high-profile global summit. But Opposition leaders will have no reason to complain. The second day on Friday will see leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and Union Minister of State Alphons Kannanthanam making their address at the valedictory function at 5 pm.

Huge turnout on first day

The ballroom of Le Meridien was literally chock-a-block, as a large number of people from all across the country turned up for the #Future summit. All the seats were filled and many were seen standing all-through the sessions to hear some of the global tech honchos on the new digital technologies and how they will change the way we live in future. The huge inflow was despite the high registration fee levied which leaves no doubt the objectives of #Future summit have managed to grab the attention across the country and outside.

First-ever digitised event

#Future Kerala summit is the first-ever completely digitised event in the state using mobile-based services for registration, entry and communication. The CM had applauded the idea in his inaugural speech. However, the app was not free of glitches. There were some problems with the registration of mediapersons which created problems with getting the QR code needed to be allowed entry.