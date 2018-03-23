KOCHI:“We should be able to ensure successful cooperation and collaboration among the global experts in information and digital technologies, and leading figures in the respective areas from our state and diaspora. Only such a coming together can contribute substantially to the Kerala society at large and towards our emergence as a knowledge society in particular,” said Pinarayi Vijayan, who added the government would also look to come up with guidelines on the new technologies.

He said the government was not just focusing on physical infrastructure, pointing out the state has declared internet as a basic right and that the government recognises the potential of the information and digital technologies in transforming the socio-economic landscape of the state. “Through ‘Hashtag Future’, we hope to connect and collaborate, so as to enable a digital lifestyle for all in the state,” the Chief Minister said.