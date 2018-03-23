KOCHI:India will be the first country in the world to have a data empowerment architecture at the scale of 1 billion people, said former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chairman Nandan Nilekani here on Thursday. The fundamental shift in the digital infrastructure, he said, will create a burst of combinatorial innovation.

“The GST network, which brought about a real-time system with 10 billion businesses registered to it, has brought every indirect tax payer in the same system and is generating a billion invoices a month. This will power an explosion of small business lending which will have a massive impact on the country’s economy,” Nilekani said while delivering the keynote address at the #Future summit organised by the state government at Le Meridien hotel.

He said the direct benefit transfer system will be expanded to the states in the near future. There is a proposal to provide electricity at market rates to consumers and credit the subsidy in their accounts.

“This will be beneficial for the state electricity boards as it will unbundle the financial dimension from the business of electricity. As you remove more products from the subsidy regime and provide it at market prices, it will make the market more competitive,” he said.The expansion of financial inclusion in the past four years has helped the opening of 300 million bank accounts, he said.

“With the Aadhaar regime, you can use the electronic KYC and open a bank account in just two minutes. We are approaching an era where everybody will have an ID number, which is digitally verifiable. For the first time, we are having population scale infrastructure. Aadhaar has provided the potential to create productivity in the economy at a rapid pace. India is doing about 1.5 to 1.8 billion digital authentications per month. The remittances from urban India to rural India has gone up to `90,000 crore a month. With the introduction of micro ATM, money can be transferred to remote villages. Online authentication has provided mobility of choice for services,” he said.

Nilekani said Aadhaar has unlocked portability of entitlement through technology.“In Andhra Pradesh the beneficiaries can collect essentials distributed through the PDS network from the shop of their choice. This has transferred the bargaining power from the supplier to the consumer, thus bringing a change in the attitude of suppliers,” he said.He said the annual authentication of Central pension beneficiaries are now being done using a mobile device.

“India is doing three billion KYCs a year and this has facilitated an increase in the opening of bank accounts, buying mutual funds and distribution of pensions. India is the only country where there is a common electronic KYC access for five different regulators and all of these facilitate instant approval. Providing authentication in two minutes has huge productivity benefits,” he said.More people, especially the salaried class, are investing in the financial sector because of the convenience of payment. This has led to a shift in Indian assets from gold and real estate.

“The Indian capital market had been highly reliant on foreign investment till recently. Last year, the foreign investment was $10 billion but the domestic investors contributed double the amount. This has freed the country from our dependence on foreign money and will enable systemic investment plans. The investment of salaried people in mutual funds is $1 billion a month, which is remarkable,” said Nilekani.

He said the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) introduced by the National Payment Corporation of India a decade ago has now become an engine of growth. “In October 2016, a month before the introduction of demonetisation, India’s payments through UPI was 1 lakh transactions. This has grown to 172 million transactions in February, 2018. I am confident the transactions will cross the 1 billion mark in December. Suddenly, there are 10 companies competing in the payments sector. In the next 2-3 years, more people will start making payments digitally. UPI is launching an electronic mandate in 2-3 months and big players are expected to enter the payments platform,” he said.

Digital stats

Aadhaar card users: 1.2 bn

Bank accounts linked to Aadhaar: 850 mn

Transactions: 2 bn

Transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts: B1 lakh cr

LPG subsidy direct transfer beneficiaries: 140 mn

Amount saved by govt through DBT: B56,000 cr

Mobile revolution

India is the largest consumer of data in the world

Data consumption has shot up six to eight times

350 mn smartphones

Growth rate of 100 mn smartphones a year

Financial inclusion

Bank accounts opened in four years: 300 mn

Digital authentifications per month: 1.5 to 1.8 bn

Remittances from urban India to rural India: B90,000 cr a month

KYC verifications per year: 3 bn

Foreign investment in 2016-17: $10 bn

Domestic investment in 2016-17: $20 bn

UPI transactions

Transactions in Oct 2016: 0.1 mn

Transactions in Feb 2018: 172 mn