KOZHIKODE: Police today registered a case against an assistant professor of a college here for allegedly making sexist remarks against girl students for not wearing head scarfs and shawls.

Based on a complaint from a student of Farook Training College, a case was filed against assistant professor T Jouhar Munavvir under various IPC sections including 354 A (sexual harassment), police said.

The accused reportedly went on leave after outrage among the students.

The audio and video clips of the professor saying that the girls came dressed provocatively have gone viral on the social media.

Members of Students Federation of India and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad took out a march in protest.