THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first meeting of the joint task force set up by the Centre to look into the rubber crisis will be held here on Friday. Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Suresh Prabhu had offered to constitute a joint task force to review the situation in the rubber sector in the country, following a meeting with state Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar on February 22.

The task force with the Kerala state Chief Secretary as chairman and Tripura Chief Secretary as co-chairman and six other representatives of the state and Central Governments will meet here at the Mascot Hotel at 12 pm.

According to Kumar, the task force will examine the issues of rubber and pepper farmers of the state and submit a report to the government. Based on the report the issues will be addressed on a short-term and long-term basis.

Ahead of the meeting, the minister convened an all-party meeting which was attended by MLAs K M Mani, P J Joseph, K Krishnan Kutty, Raju Abraham, P T Thomas, Sunny Joseph, and P C George, Agricultural Production commissioner Tikaram Meena, Agricultural director A M Sunilkumar and Agriculture Prices Board chairman Rajasekharan.The meeting had also discussed the need for starting a CIAL model Rubber park for rubber-based value-added products, said the minister.