KOCHI: Kerala on Thursday made the first move among the states to capture the growth potential emerging from the fast-developing digital space by announcing a slew of initiatives.

While inaugurating #Future, the global digital summit at the Le Meridien hotel here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set the stage and promised the state’s educated youths would be provided with skills relevant to the emerging economy to enable them to compete at the global level. He said the government was committed to make Kerala a knowledge-based society, and all infrastructure and policy framework would soon be put in place for it.

As far as physical infrastructure goes, the Chief Minister, who also handles the IT portfolio, said the government has taken up the task of increasing the floor area of the IT Parks in Kerala by 10 million sq ft.

Pinarayi said the government looks forward to equip the state’s industries, education system, healthcare, government services and others so as to make the best use of the emerging technologies around us.

M-Keralam app launched

The Chief Minister launched the M-Keralam app, which will help citizens to avail over 100 government services through their mobile gadgets. Kerala’s unified M-App will also have mobile payment options.

Aadhaar data secure: Nilekani

Expressing confidence that India’s system for protection of Aadhaar data is strong and secure, former Unique Identification Authority of India chairman Nandan Nilekani said the present controversies would help to strengthen it.