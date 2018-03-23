KOCHI:The Kerala Bottled Water Manufacturers’ Association (KBWA) has decided to sell bottled water for Rs 12 per litre across the state. The KBWA made an announcement in this regard at a press meet here on Thursday.The KBWA is the only association of bottled water manufacturers in the state.

It was following Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac’s request the association decided to bring down the price of the bottled water. “The current price reduction was considered following the implementation of GST. The Finance Minister has been requesting us for a long time to cut down the price of water. The new price will come into effect from April 2,” said M E Mohammed, KBWA presdient.

Around 100 local bottled water manufacturers in the state will sell water for Rs 12 per one litre bottle.

“There are around 140 manufacturers operating in this segment in Kerala. Of these, around 40 companies are international and national-level brands. A government-backed company is also producing bottled water. Around 100 companies which are part of our association will sell bottles for Rs 12 from April 2. We don’t know whether the international and national brands will cooperate with us,” Soman Pillai, secretary of the organisation, said.

The KBWA has urged the public to demand retailers to provide bottled water for Rs 12 per litre.At present, a litre of bottled water is charged Rs 20. The government bottled water is being sold for Rs 10 per litre at selected outlets though the MRP printed on it is Rs 15 per litre. The people should check the MRP on the bottle before paying the price, they said.

According to KBWA, the bottled water can be sold in the market only with the approval of BIS. Bottled water can be produced only after meeting the 54 parameters recommended by the European Union Standards.