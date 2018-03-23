KOCHI: Maker Village, the Kalamassery-based electronics incubator, is pushing the idea of creating technology that can be useful in day-to-day life and is applicable in the Indian context. The Village, which is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM K), showcased 11 such app-driven technologies at the #Future summit here. The products include home automation solutions to automatic Neera tapping.

“I have always believed that technology should give to the smaller but common problems that one comes across in day-to-day life. Big achievements catering to silicon valley are all fine and well, but we need to focus on the immediate problems. We should think how our problems can be eased through technology,” said Prasad B Nair, CEO, Maker Village.

The Maker Village stall introduced the products through a five-minute video which begins with a person getting up and going through their daily activities before coming home. Home automation solutions by Otome innovative solutions save time for a user, milk reassurement technology by Resanova technologies, which is connected to an app that will help in finding the problems with the app, an app that will take automatic measurement for a dress and deliver it stitched within 48 hours called ‘Perfect fit ‘, ‘E- cycle’ for tourists by which they can book and use for a long period with automated charging once put in a docking station and can be locked and unlocked using the app by Inspiriein technologies, high value asset-tracking app designed by Technorip Innovations which will help track any valuable after a chip is installed in it, IRov technologies’ product which can identify objects underwater, robotic nursing help by Asimov robots, a home automation app by Nyokas technologies which will alert the user of over-consumption of power and also enables switching on ,off and control an equipment using it, a women safety jacket which will let off shock and then communicate with selected phone about the incident and location made by Nyokas technologies and SectorQube Technologies’ automatic Chappathi makers for houses were all on display. Most of them are in production or are functioning.“We have a lot of expectations about the product and it is very relevant in the Kerala context. This could be the technology that helps in the revival of the coconut sector,” said Prasad.