THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The Cyber Crime police have launched a probe into the alleged leakage of the higher secondary physics question paper. The police case follows a complaint by the Higher Secondary director.

Department director K Sudheer Babu said a decision on whether to conduct a re-test will be taken on Friday. The re-test will be ordered if the leakage is confirmed in the police probe.There were reports the question paper of second-year physics exam on March 21 was circulated through WhatsApp. The issue came to light after the Thrissur district coordinator received a handwritten copy of the question paper on WhatsApp. He forwarded it to the Higher Secondary joint director for further action.

The case was registered under provisions of IPC and IT Act.