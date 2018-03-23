KOCHI: The state government should take steps to construct the new cricket stadium at Edakochi, said K V Thomas MP on Thursday. In a statement, Thomas said the decision to conduct the ODI match between India and West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram was inappropriate.

“Even after GCDA, Kerala Cricket Association and the Kerala Football Association officers' assurances the stadium at Kochi is capable enough to host football and cricket matches, it was the government's stubborn attitude that led to the change in the venue,” he said.

“Now, the government should take step to ensure Kochi does not lose out on hosting cricket matches again. The Edakochi stadium project should be revived. The government should take the initiative to secure relaxation on CRZ norms to make the project a reality,” he said.