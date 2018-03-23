KOCHI: The revised IT policy of the state government will be released in two months, said IT secretary M Sivasankar. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of # Future, the two-day global digital summit being organised by the Department of IT in Kochi on Thursday. The state government is giving priority to development based on technology, the IT secretary said.

Augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, internet of things, cybersecurity and e-mobility are the areas in which the government is focussing. “The government has identified the potentiality of growth in these sectors,” he said.

“Foreign countries are moving forward with technological advancement and the state government is also thinking in the same way. There should be more companies which function in the technology sector and they should be able to present innovative ideas and services. The government has embarked on a mission to seek and ensure support of global leaders. The Chief Minister has already held discussions with top executives attending the #Future. Projects are also being framed for capacity enhancement,” Sivasankar said.

Sivasankar said the draft of the electric vehicle policy had been submitted to the government and electric vehicles are expected to roll out in Kerala in two months. An E Mobility Action Council headed by Ashok Jhunjhunwala, advisor to the Union Railway Minister has been constituted.